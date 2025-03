English managers' long wait for a major title with a Premier League club has finally come to an end.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has broken the 17-year drought by securing silverware, Idman.biz reports.

His team triumphed over Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup final.

The last time an English manager won a title with a Premier League club was in 2008 when Harry Redknapp led Portsmouth to FA Cup glory.

