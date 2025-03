The 28th round of Serie A has officially kicked off.

Idman.biz reports that Genoa secured a home victory against Lecce.

Fabio Miretti gave the hosts a comfortable first-half lead, scoring twice before the break.

Despite Lecce pulling one back through Krstović’s penalty, Genoa held on for the win.



Serie A – Round 28

March 14

23:45 – Genoa 2:1 Lecce

Goals: Miretti (16', 45+2') – Krstović (68' pen.)

