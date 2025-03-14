Arif Asadov comments on not being appointed as U21 head coach

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov has commented on not being appointed as the head coach of the U21 national team.

In an interview with Report, Asadov congratulated Aykhan Abbasov on his new role and wished him success.

"I hope Ayxan Abbasov will fulfill his duties successfully. As always, we respect the decisions made by AFFA. Before the appointment, discussions were held with various coaches, including myself. I assume each candidate was evaluated based on specific criteria, and Ayxan Abbasov was chosen. It doesn’t matter who becomes head coach as long as Azerbaijani football progresses."

The AFFA Executive Committee officially appointed Ayxan Abbasov as the new U21 head coach.

A two-year contract has been signed between Abbasov and AFFA.

