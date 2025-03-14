14 March 2025
EN

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout – UPDATED - VIDEO

Football
News
14 March 2025 09:29
17
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout – UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash.

After losing at home, the Istanbul club managed to overturn the deficit with a 2-0 away win, forcing extra time, Idman.biz reports.

However, they couldn't seal the victory in extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout, where the Scottish club emerged victorious to advance to the quarterfinals.

Europa League – Quarterfinal Fixtures
(Matches scheduled for April 10 & 17)
Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio
Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao
Lyon vs. Manchester United

Europa League, Round of 16, Second Leg Results (March 13-14)
Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahce (AET 0-0, Pens. 4-2)
Goals: Szymański (45’, 73’)
First leg: 1-3

Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Goals: Odobert (26’), Maddison (74’) – Koopmeiners (58’)
First leg: 0-1

Lyon 4-0 FCSB
Goals: Mikautadze (14’, 46’), Nuamah (37’, 88’)
First leg: 3-1

00:00. "Mançester Yunayted" - "Real Sosyedad" - 4:1
Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad
Goals: Fernandes (16’ pen., 50’ pen., 87’), Dalot (90+1’) – Oyarzabal (10’ pen.)
First leg: 1-1
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Ajax
Goals: Bahoya (7’), Goetze (25’, 82’), Ekitike (67’) – Taylor (78’)
First leg: 2-1
Lazio 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň
Goals: Romagnoli (77’) – Sulc (52’)
First leg: 2-1
Olympiacos 2-1 Bodo/Glimt
Goals: Yaremchuk (53’, 65’) – Hoegh (36’)
First leg: 0-3
Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Roma
Goals: Nico Williams (45+3’, 32’), Berchiche (68’) – Paredes (90+2’ pen.)
First leg: 1-2

The quarterfinals kick off on April 10.

Idman.biz

Related news

UEFA rankings update: Poland moves up, Azerbaijan’s journey ends
09:41
Football

UEFA rankings update: Poland moves up, Azerbaijan’s journey ends

The UEFA club competitions’ Round of 16 has concluded, bringing notable changes to the association rankings

Europa League Quarterfinal matchups confirmed
09:31
Football

Europa League Quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw is complete
UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed
09:21
Football

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set

Chelsea and Betis advance to next round - VIDEO
09:16
Football

Chelsea and Betis advance to next round - VIDEO

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 has concluded

Sabail captain Yusif Nabiyev: "We don't see relegation to the Lower League as an option" - INTERVIEW
13 March 18:02
Football

Sabail captain Yusif Nabiyev: "We don't see relegation to the Lower League as an option" - INTERVIEW

Yusif Nabiyev, the captain of Sabail, shared his thoughts on the team's current situation

Top balls for mext season in Azerbaijan Leagues - PHOTO
13 March 18:00
Azerbaijan football

Top balls for mext season in Azerbaijan Leagues - PHOTO

The balls to be used in the Azerbaijan leagues for the 2025/2026 season have been finalized

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW
11 March 15:18
Football

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Araz-Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team