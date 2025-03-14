Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout – UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash.
After losing at home, the Istanbul club managed to overturn the deficit with a 2-0 away win, forcing extra time, Idman.biz reports.
However, they couldn't seal the victory in extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout, where the Scottish club emerged victorious to advance to the quarterfinals.
Europa League – Quarterfinal Fixtures
(Matches scheduled for April 10 & 17)
Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio
Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao
Lyon vs. Manchester United
Europa League, Round of 16, Second Leg Results (March 13-14)
Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahce (AET 0-0, Pens. 4-2)
Goals: Szymański (45’, 73’)
First leg: 1-3
Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Goals: Odobert (26’), Maddison (74’) – Koopmeiners (58’)
First leg: 0-1
Lyon 4-0 FCSB
Goals: Mikautadze (14’, 46’), Nuamah (37’, 88’)
First leg: 3-1
Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad
Goals: Fernandes (16’ pen., 50’ pen., 87’), Dalot (90+1’) – Oyarzabal (10’ pen.)
First leg: 1-1
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Ajax
Goals: Bahoya (7’), Goetze (25’, 82’), Ekitike (67’) – Taylor (78’)
First leg: 2-1
Lazio 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň
Goals: Romagnoli (77’) – Sulc (52’)
First leg: 2-1
Olympiacos 2-1 Bodo/Glimt
Goals: Yaremchuk (53’, 65’) – Hoegh (36’)
First leg: 0-3
Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Roma
Goals: Nico Williams (45+3’, 32’), Berchiche (68’) – Paredes (90+2’ pen.)
First leg: 1-2
The quarterfinals kick off on April 10.
Idman.biz