Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout – UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash.

After losing at home, the Istanbul club managed to overturn the deficit with a 2-0 away win, forcing extra time, Idman.biz reports.

However, they couldn't seal the victory in extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout, where the Scottish club emerged victorious to advance to the quarterfinals.

Europa League – Quarterfinal Fixtures

(Matches scheduled for April 10 & 17)

Bodo/Glimt vs. Lazio

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers vs. Athletic Bilbao

Lyon vs. Manchester United



Europa League, Round of 16, Second Leg Results (March 13-14)

Rangers 0-2 Fenerbahce (AET 0-0, Pens. 4-2)

Goals: Szymański (45’, 73’)

First leg: 1-3

Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Goals: Odobert (26’), Maddison (74’) – Koopmeiners (58’)

First leg: 0-1

Lyon 4-0 FCSB

Goals: Mikautadze (14’, 46’), Nuamah (37’, 88’)

First leg: 3-1

Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad

Goals: Fernandes (16’ pen., 50’ pen., 87’), Dalot (90+1’) – Oyarzabal (10’ pen.)

First leg: 1-1

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Ajax

Goals: Bahoya (7’), Goetze (25’, 82’), Ekitike (67’) – Taylor (78’)

First leg: 2-1

Lazio 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň

Goals: Romagnoli (77’) – Sulc (52’)

First leg: 2-1

Olympiacos 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Goals: Yaremchuk (53’, 65’) – Hoegh (36’)

First leg: 0-3

Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Roma

Goals: Nico Williams (45+3’, 32’), Berchiche (68’) – Paredes (90+2’ pen.)

First leg: 1-2

The quarterfinals kick off on April 10.

Idman.biz