13 March 2025
EN

Why Emin Mahmudov and Abbas Huseynov were not called up

Football
News
13 March 2025 11:33
28
The reason why Emin Mahmudov, the midfielder from Neftchi, and Abbas Huseynov, the defender from Qarabag, were not called up to the Azerbaijan national team has been revealed.

Fernando Santos, the head coach of the national team, explained the situation, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese coach clarified that he couldn't rely on either of the two players for the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus due to injuries.

The national team will play against Haiti on March 22, followed by a match with Belarus on March 25.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

