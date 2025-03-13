Why Emin Mahmudov and Abbas Huseynov were not called up

The reason why Emin Mahmudov, the midfielder from Neftchi, and Abbas Huseynov, the defender from Qarabag, were not called up to the Azerbaijan national team has been revealed.

Fernando Santos, the head coach of the national team, explained the situation, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese coach clarified that he couldn't rely on either of the two players for the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus due to injuries.

The national team will play against Haiti on March 22, followed by a match with Belarus on March 25.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz