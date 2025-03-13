Conference League quarterfinalists to be decided

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 concludes today with eight second-leg matches.

Chelsea will host Copenhagen, while Fiorentina faces Panathinaikos in key encounters, Idman.biz reports.

The quarterfinal stage is set to begin on April 10.

Conference League, Round of 16

Second-Leg Fixtures (March 13)

21:45 – Cercle Brugge vs. Jagiellonia (First leg: 0-3)

21:45 – Lugano vs. Celje (First leg: 0-1)

21:45 – Djurgården vs. Pafos (First leg: 0-1)

21:45 – Rapid vs. Borac (First leg: 1-1)

00:00 – Vitória vs. Real Betis (First leg: 2-2)

00:00 – Fiorentina vs. Panathinaikos (First leg: 2-3)

00:00 – Chelsea vs. Copenhagen (First leg: 2-1)

00:00 – Legia vs. Molde (First leg: 2-3)

Idman.biz