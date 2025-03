Fenerbahce seek redemption in Europa League clash

The Europa League Round of 16 concludes today with eight decisive second-leg matches.

Fenerbahce will face Rangers away in Scotland, aiming to overturn their 3-1 home defeat and keep their European dreams alive, Idman.biz reports.

Quarterfinals are set to begin on April 10.

Europa League, Round of 16

Second-leg fixtures (March 13)

21:45 – Lazio vs. Viktoria Plzeň (First leg: 2-1)

21:45 – Olympiacos vs. Bodo/Glimt (First leg: 0-3)

21:45 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Ajax (First leg: 2-1)

21:45 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Roma (First leg: 1-2)

00:00 – Tottenham vs. AZ Alkmaar (First leg: 0-1)

00:00 – Rangers vs. Fenerbahce (First leg: 3-1)

00:00 – Lyon vs. FCSB (First leg: 3-1)

00:00 – Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad (First leg: 1-1)

Idman.biz