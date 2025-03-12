12 March 2025
Rashad Sadygov: "The fight for European Competition spots will continue until the final round"

"Our main goal is to secure a spot in the European competitions," said Rashad Sadygov, head coach of the Zira football team, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Idman.biz repors thatSadygov mentioned that the team has not been given a specific target in terms of placement: "We could finish second, third, or fourth. The main objective of the club's management is for Zira to play in European competitions. However, achieving this goal requires a lot of effort because we have a highly competitive league. Ambitious clubs are battling hard for European spots, and this will continue until the final round."

The 42-year-old coach was also asked about potential changes to the team for the next season, to which he replied: "Time will tell. I’m not thinking about this yet."

The former captain of the Azerbaijan national team also shared his thoughts on the upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus, as well as the national team’s chances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: "I believe that these friendlies will help players get to know each other better and gain valuable experience. I have confidence in our national team for the World Cup qualifiers. Hopefully, we will achieve results that will make our people proud."

Currently, under Rashad Sadygov’s leadership, Zira sits in second place in the Misli Premier League with 51 points after 26 rounds.

