Vladyslav Veremeev: "We deserved to win against Sabah"

Football
News
11 March 2025 18:00
Shamakhi defender Vladyslav Veremeev gave an interview to Sportal.az.

Idman.biz reports that the Ukrainian footballer commented on his team's victory over Sabah in Matchday 26 of the Misli Premier League.

He expressed his happiness over the win: "We dictated the game. We performed well and, in my opinion, played in a way that deserved victory. We have a very good team. We just do our job, play our game, and that brings results."

The regional club’s player also shared his expectations for their upcoming match against Araz-Nakhchivan: "We will prepare for the Araz-Nakhchivan match just as we did for the Sabah game. There is nothing special - we will analyze our opponent. The coaching staff will show us their strengths and weaknesses. We will train as usual and, of course, play for a successful result in this match as well."

Shamakhi will face Araz-Nakhchivan on March 14 at Liv Bona Dea Arena, with the match set to kick off at 19:00.

