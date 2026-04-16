Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football

Anthony Gordon is reportedly considering leaving Newcastle United during the upcoming summer transfer window as he looks to take the next step in his career, İdman.Biz reports.

According to local media reports, the 25-year-old winger believes he has outgrown his current club and is ready for a new challenge at a higher level, similar to the path taken by his teammate Alexander Isak. Gordon is said to be targeting a move that would offer both improved financial terms and regular Champions League football.

The England international has enjoyed an impressive campaign, featuring in 46 matches across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of Newcastle’s key attacking players.

Gordon also made headlines earlier in the season during Newcastle’s dominant 6-1 win over Qarabag in Baku in the Champions League play-offs, where he scored four goals in the first half.

Newcastle, backed by significant investment in recent years, have ambitions of establishing themselves among Europe’s elite, but the club could now face a challenge in retaining one of their standout performers.