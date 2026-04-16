16 April 2026
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Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances

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16 April 2026 12:20
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Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances

Jamal Musiala has written his name into Champions League history after becoming the youngest German player to reach 50 appearances in the competition, İdman.Biz reports.

The Bayern Munich midfielder achieved the milestone at the age of 23 years and 48 days, surpassing the previous record set by Thomas Muller back in 2013.

Musiala’s landmark appearance came in Bayern’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, a result that secured a 6-4 aggregate win and a place in the semi-finals for the German side.

The 21-year-old has been a key figure in Bayern’s European campaign, underlining his growing influence at the highest level and reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

This season’s Champions League final is scheduled to take place on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with Paris Saint-Germain entering the latter stages as the defending champions.

Idman.Biz
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