Azerbaijan complete preparations for European Silver League campaign

The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team have completed their preparations for the European Silver League and are ready to begin their campaign in Sweden.

According to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the team coached by Boris Grebennikov has concluded the final stage of its training camp in Ankara and will travel to Sweden on 5 June for the opening round of matches.

As part of their preparations in the Turkish capital, Azerbaijan played two friendly matches against the Turkish national team. The hosts won one encounter 3-0, while the second match ended in a 2-2 draw, providing valuable match practice ahead of the start of the competition.

Azerbaijan will open their European Silver League campaign against Greece on 6 June before taking on hosts Sweden a day later. The tournament is considered an important opportunity for emerging European volleyball nations to gain international experience and compete for promotion to higher-level continental competitions.

Under Grebennikov, Azerbaijan are aiming to continue their development on the international stage and improve their standing in European volleyball. The coaching staff will be hoping the intensive training programme in Ankara helps the team make a strong start to the tournament.