4 June 2026
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Manchester City Lead World Cup 2026 Club Representation Rankings

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4 June 2026 11:23
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Manchester City Lead World Cup 2026 Club Representation Rankings

Manchester City will be the most represented club at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 19 players expected to feature for their respective national teams at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, İdman.Biz reports.

According to international reports, the Premier League side tops the list of clubs supplying players to the expanded 48-team competition. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich rank second with 18 representatives, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will each have 16 players involved.

Barcelona are set to send 14 players to the World Cup, while Manchester United and Crystal Palace will each be represented by 13 footballers. Atlético Madrid will contribute 12 players, with Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray and Liverpool all expected to have 11 players at the tournament. AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid and Slavia Prague complete the top group with 10 representatives each.

The figures highlight the global reach of elite clubs and underline the importance of squad depth ahead of a summer that could place significant physical demands on players. Clubs with a large number of international stars are likely to face shorter pre-season preparation periods following the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from 11 June to 19 July and will be the largest edition in the competition's history. A total of 48 national teams and 1,248 players are expected to take part across the three host nations.

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