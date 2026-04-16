16 April 2026
EN

Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid

Football
News
16 April 2026 10:34
27
Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid

Harry Kane praised Bayern Munich’s resilience after their dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid, a result that secured a 6-4 aggregate win and a place in the Champions League semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

The England captain found the net in a remarkable first half in Munich, where both sides traded blows in a high-tempo contest. Real Madrid made a flying start, but Bayern responded strongly and stayed in the tie despite repeatedly being exposed on the counter-attack.

“It was a tough game. We knew it would never be easy against Real Madrid in the Champions League,” Kane said, as quoted by UEFA. “They have a special connection with this competition, so to beat them you have to be at the highest level.”

Reflecting on the match, Kane admitted Bayern struggled early on before growing into the game. “The first half was a bit crazy. We started terribly, but then we got ourselves back into it and looked more dangerous. Still, they can punish you on the counter, and we felt that again,” he said.

Bayern showed greater control after the break, with Kane highlighting a more patient approach as key to the turnaround. “In the second half we decided to be more patient. We knew we would take control, and in the end we managed to convert our chances,” he added.

The German side will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals as they continue their push for a seventh European title.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football
15:40
Football

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football

England winger keen on step up after standout season and growing ambitions
Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window
15:10
Football

Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window

London club monitoring Italy international as Juventus future comes into question
Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain
13:32
Football

Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain

Debate grows over free stadium access and “glory supporter” accusations
Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances
12:20
Football

Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances

Bayern midfielder breaks Muller’s record during quarter-final win over Real Madrid
Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win
11:47
Football

Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win

Azerbaijan international plays full match and helps set up opening goal in 3-0 victory
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration
14 April 13:12
World football

Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration

Barcelona winger reflects on Brazilian star’s influence ahead of major tournaments
Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns
15 April 11:58
World Cup 2026

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Sports minister says decision will depend on safety guarantees for players