Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid

Harry Kane praised Bayern Munich’s resilience after their dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid, a result that secured a 6-4 aggregate win and a place in the Champions League semi-finals, İdman.Biz reports.

The England captain found the net in a remarkable first half in Munich, where both sides traded blows in a high-tempo contest. Real Madrid made a flying start, but Bayern responded strongly and stayed in the tie despite repeatedly being exposed on the counter-attack.

“It was a tough game. We knew it would never be easy against Real Madrid in the Champions League,” Kane said, as quoted by UEFA. “They have a special connection with this competition, so to beat them you have to be at the highest level.”

Reflecting on the match, Kane admitted Bayern struggled early on before growing into the game. “The first half was a bit crazy. We started terribly, but then we got ourselves back into it and looked more dangerous. Still, they can punish you on the counter, and we felt that again,” he said.

Bayern showed greater control after the break, with Kane highlighting a more patient approach as key to the turnaround. “In the second half we decided to be more patient. We knew we would take control, and in the end we managed to convert our chances,” he added.

The German side will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals as they continue their push for a seventh European title.