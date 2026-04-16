Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso could continue his career in Italy, despite growing interest from abroad, İdman.Biz reports.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are closely tracking the 26-year-old and may attempt to sign him during the upcoming summer transfer window. The London side are looking to strengthen their defensive options as they prepare for another demanding season in both domestic and European competitions.

Cambiaso, valued at around €30 million, has been a consistent performer for the Turin club this season. He has made 30 appearances for Juventus, contributing three goals and three assists, highlighting his versatility and attacking support from defensive positions.

While no official offer has been made yet, the interest from Arsenal signals a potential move that could depend on Juventus' transfer strategy and the player's own ambitions. The summer window is expected to clarify whether Cambiaso will remain in Serie A or make a move to the Premier League.