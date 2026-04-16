Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain

A row has broken out in Spain between football fans and social media influencers following Real Madrid’s match against Elche, highlighting growing tensions around access and authenticity in modern football culture, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Spanish outlet La Razon, the controversy began after influencers Marina Rivers and Lola Lolita shared photos from the Santiago Bernabeu on social media.

Fans quickly criticised Marina Rivers, pointing out that she had previously been seen wearing Atletico Madrid and Juventus shirts. Some labelled her a “glory supporter” — a term used for those perceived to follow only successful teams. Rivers responded by explaining her background: “My father supports Atletico and my mother supports Real Madrid. I back Real, but I also like Simeone’s team and I will wear whatever shirt I want.”

However, the backlash went beyond questions of loyalty. Many supporters expressed frustration that influencers are often granted free access to matches for content creation, arguing that this reduces ticket availability for genuine fans.

The debate reflects a wider issue in European football, where clubs increasingly collaborate with digital creators to expand global reach, sometimes at the expense of traditional match-going supporters.