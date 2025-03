The final match of Round 28 in the English Premier League has concluded, with Newcastle securing a crucial victory.

Newcastle traveled to London to face West Ham and clinched a 1-0 win, Idman.biz reports.

The only goal of the match came in the 63rd minute when Bruno Guimarães found the net. This victory helped Newcastle climb to sixth place in the standings.

Premier League, Round 28

March 10

West Ham 0-1 Newcastle

Goal: Bruno Guimarães (63')

Idman.biz