Former national team footballer receives suspension

Amit Guluzada, a former player for the Azerbaijan national football team, has been suspended.

This decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), Idman.biz reports.

Currently serving as a coach for Qaradagh Lokbatan, Guluzada was penalized for his behavior following the 17th round match of the I League against MOIK. After the game, he protested the referee's decision and was shown a direct red card. He then proceeded to enter the referee's room.

As a result, Guluzada has been handed a three-match suspension, and Qaradagh Lokbatan has been fined 300 manats.

