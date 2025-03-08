Xavi answered the question about whether Barca is the best in history

"We had the best generation of footballers in the history of Spain, and we also had the best of all time in Lionel Messi".

Xavi, who has defended the honor of Barcelona, ​​​​said this while answering the question about whether his former team is the best in the history of football, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to France Football, the 2010 World Cup champion concluded his opinion as follows: "I don't know if we are the best team of all time, but to be among the best four or five teams in history is a great honor."

Xavi played a total of 767 games for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015. They won the three major titles of the season twice - in 2009 and 2015 (Spanish Champion, Spanish Cup and Champions League) winner).

Idman.biz