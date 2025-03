Azerbaijan national team player Joshgun Diniyev will now play under a new head coach at Corumspor.

The Turkish club has appointed Tuncay Sanli as their new manager. The official signing ceremony is set to take place today, Idman.biz reports.

Sanli previously managed Sakaryaspor and Umraniyespor. He replaces Serkan Ozbalta in the role.

Idman.biz