Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed, setting up an exciting encounter between Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

The draw divided the remaining eight teams into four matchups, with Fenerbahce hosting Galatasaray in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures, Idman.biz reports.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled to take place between April 1-3.

Turkish Cup Quarter-final quarters:

Trabzonspor vs. Bodrum

Konyaspor vs. Iskenderunspor

Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray

Besiktas vs. Goztepe



Idman.biz