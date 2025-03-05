Coldplay helps FIFA decide on artists to perform at 2026 World Cup final halftime show

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final match will feature a halftime show, similar to the Super Bowl.

Idman.biz reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup Final will include a musical performance during halftime:

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey," Infantino said on Instagram. "This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Infantino also revealed that FIFA is in talks to host events in Times Square during the tournament’s final week. He specifically thanked Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey for assisting FIFA in finalizing the lineup of performers for both the halftime show and Times Square celebrations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the final match set to be played in New Jersey.

