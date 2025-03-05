Araz-Nakhchivan's goalkeeper called up to Moldova national team

The squad for Moldova's national team has been announced ahead of their upcoming match against Norway in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round.

Idman.biz reports that Cristian Avram, who plays for Araz-Nakhchivan, has received a call-up to the national team.

The experienced goalkeeper is expected to wear the national team jersey if the head coach gives him the opportunity to play against Norway.

The match between Moldova and Norway will take place on March 22 at the Zimbru Stadium in Chișinău.

Idman.biz