Cristian Avram: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose” - INTERVIEW

Araz-Nakhchivan goalkeeper Cristian Avram speaks to Futbolxeber.az.

- You drew 2-2 with Sabah in the 25th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. How would you analyze the match?

- It was a tough and interesting game. There was intense competition on the field. We never gave up until the end. Even though we were behind twice during the match, we performed well until the final whistle. If luck had been on our side, we could have scored a third goal.

- Is the result fair?

- We definitely didn’t deserve to lose. Of course, it would have been better if we had won.

- What was missing to score the third goal?

- There were no problems. I think in the end, luck wasn’t on our side to score the third goal. We need to accept the draw and move forward.

- When you played against Sabah, it was already known that Zira had won in Tovuz and gained a 3-point lead in the standings. Did this create pressure on you?

- From my side, I wasn’t aware of the result. I was fully focused on our match. I only learned about the result in Tovuz after the game. I’m not concerned with the other teams' performances on match day.

- You have an upcoming match against Qarabag, which is also your opponent in the Cup semifinals. How do you feel about that?

- For now, we must focus only on the league game. We still have time for the Cup. First and foremost, we need to recover and prepare. We will do everything we can to achieve success in the next match.

- The Moldova national team announced its squad yesterday, and you're included in the "25-man" list. How do you feel about that?

- I’m always happy to be called up to the national team. I’m proud to represent my country. Getting a call-up to the national team gives me positive energy, just as it does for any footballer.

Idman.biz