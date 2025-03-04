Shamakhi captain: “Our goal is to stay in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW

Shamakhi captain Rafael Maharramli shared his thoughts in an interview with Sportal.az following his team’s recent victory over Sabail.

- Shamakhi secured a confident win against Sabail. Was your goal to take all three points, or would a draw have been acceptable?

- We knew how important this match was for us, especially since Sabail has been one of the strongest teams since the winter break. It was clear that the game would be tough, but just like every match, we aimed for maximum points. The main objective was to avoid defeat, and thankfully, we succeeded. I congratulate my team on this victory.

- Shamakhi played much better in the second half. What was the reason for the slow start?

- Matches like this happen often. In such situations, even if we don’t score, our priority is not to concede. We wanted to execute our coach’s game plan, and we did just that. We took advantage of a set-piece and finished the first half 1-0 ahead, which gave us extra motivation. In the second half, we played stronger and more dominantly.

- Since you played for Sabail last season, did this match hold special significance for you? Plus, you led Shamakhi as captain.

- Sabail is like family to me. I played for them for two years and left with great memories. I still maintain good relationships with the players and staff. Of course, every game is important for me and the team. As for the captaincy, this was my fourth match leading the team. Thankfully, we’ve achieved good results in these games, and I hope this continues.

- With this win, Shamakhi now has 24 points and sits 7th in the table. Are you aiming for a higher position, or is survival in the Premier League the priority?

- These points are crucial for us because the league is highly competitive, and we cannot afford to relax. Anything can happen. Right now, our main goal is to secure our place in the Premier League. We will fight until the last match, and with God's help, we will achieve our objective.

- Your next match is against Sabah, a team you defeated at home earlier this season. Can you repeat that success?

- Sabah is in good form right now. We have already moved on from the Sabail match and are fully focused on this one. Playing at home is an advantage, and we will do our best to earn points from this game.

- Tough matches are coming up against Sabah, Araz-Nakhchivan, Zira, and Neftchi. Is the team ready for this challenging schedule?

- Yes, it will be difficult. So far this season, the only team we haven’t taken points from is Araz-Nakhchivan. But we are prepared for this schedule. We are strong enough to compete head-to-head with any team. By following our coach’s instructions and fighting hard, we will try to come out of these matches with positive results. Our full focus is on maintaining our place in the Premier League.

