Monaco player Mika Biereth has made history with a remarkable achievement.

The 22-year-old Danish forward scored a hat-trick in three matches during February, Idman.biz reports.

The IFFHS has revealed a list of players who have scored 3+ goals in three matches within a single calendar month in the 21st century, with Biret becoming the 12th player to achieve this feat.

He is also the third player in the Big Five leagues to achieve such a scoring performance. Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished this in May 2015, while Karim Benzema did so in April 2023. Both stars achieved this while playing for Real Madrid.

Mika Biereth scored three goals in each of Ligue 1's matches against Auxerre (4-2), Nantes (7-1), and Reims (3-0).

Idman.biz