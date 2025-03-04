Azerbaijan national team faces new opponent – Haiti

A new opponent has been confirmed for the Azerbaijan national football team’s upcoming friendly match.

According to AFFA, the Azerbaijani team will face the Haiti national team in an international friendly, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place on March 22 at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit. The exact start time of the game is yet to be confirmed.

The Azerbaijan team will have further friendlies, including matches against Belarus on March 25, Latvia on June 7, and Hungary on June 10.

Idman.biz