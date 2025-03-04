4 March 2025
Juventus closes the gap on Serie A leaders with victory - VIDEO

The final match of Round 27 in the Italian Serie A has concluded.

Juventus hosted Verona in Turin, Idman.biz reports.

Despite struggling to break the deadlock for much of the match, Juventus finally found the breakthrough in the 73rd minute, with Thuram delivering a precise strike to put his team ahead. A late second goal sealed the victory, bringing Juventus even closer to the league leaders. The Turin giants are now just six points behind first place.

Italian Serie A
Round 27
March 3
23:45. Juventus 2-0 Verona

Idman.biz

