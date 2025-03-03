Diego Vasquez Rollo: "We have everything needed to play in the Premier League"

Brazilian defender Diego Vasquez Rollo, a key player for Imishli, spoke about his team’s chances

- In the last round, Imishli defeated Garadag Lokbatan. How was the match for you? Your team also moved up to second place.

- I believe we controlled the game and dictated the pace until the end. We could have won by a bigger margin, but getting the three points was the most important thing. We knew this victory would help us move up to second place, and we are happy about that. Now, our goal is to hold onto this position and push for the top spot.

- Can Imishli maintain second place?

- We are training hard to reach even higher than second place. It’s great that we’ve achieved this, but we have everything needed to maintain our level. We have a strong team.

- What do you think about the First Division? Are Gabala and Karvan your only real competitors?

- The First Division is a very competitive league. Every match is challenging, and details matter. Gabala and Karvan are our direct rivals for the title, but I don’t see them as our only competition. I respect all teams and prepare for each match with the same seriousness.

- How is life in Imishli? Do you live with your family?

- I live in Imishli, but my family is in Brazil. I have plans for the future, but for now, I am here alone. The city is small, and there aren’t many entertainment options, but I love it. I have made many friends here, and I am happy to play for Imishli and do what I love.

- How did your transfer to Imishli happen?

- My agent had players in Azerbaijan, and I had heard good things about the country. When the offer came, I saw it as a great opportunity for both personal and professional growth. Playing in the First Division is a step forward, and if everything goes well, I hope to compete in the Premier League.

- Do you think Imishli is ready for the Premier League in terms of infrastructure?

- Yes, I believe we have everything needed to play in the Premier League next season. Nothing is guaranteed yet, but we are working hard to make it happen. Imishli has a great stadium and passionate fans. If we reach the Premier League, I am sure the atmosphere here will be amazing. Our club president is ambitious, and I am confident he will build a strong structure for the team.

- If Imishli reaches the Premier League, do you think the club will keep you? Do you want to play in the top division?

- My job is to always help my team. If they want me in the Premier League, that would be fantastic. Of course, every player dreams of playing for a big team, but right now, my focus is on performing well and winning every match. The future will decide what happens, but I believe in my potential and hope to be noticed by bigger clubs.

- There are several Brazilian players in Azerbaijan. Who do you have a good relationship with? What do you think about Juninho’s transfer from Qarabag to Flamengo?

- I have a good relationship with the Brazilians in Araz-Nakhchivan and Kapaz forward Pachu. I also know some players from Turan Tovuz.

Regarding Juninho’s move to Flamengo, we are very happy for him. This transfer will bring more attention to Azerbaijani football. I wish him success and appreciate how he has helped raise Azerbaijan’s profile in the global football scene.

Idman.biz