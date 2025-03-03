3 March 2025
EN

Diego Vasquez Rollo: "We have everything needed to play in the Premier League"

Football
Interview
3 March 2025 17:40
17
Diego Vasquez Rollo: "We have everything needed to play in the Premier League"

Brazilian defender Diego Vasquez Rollo, a key player for Imishli, spoke about his team’s chances

Idman.biz reports that Brazilian defender Diego Vasquez Rollo, a key player for Imishli, spoke to Sportal.az about his team’s chances of promotion.

- In the last round, Imishli defeated Garadag Lokbatan. How was the match for you? Your team also moved up to second place.

- I believe we controlled the game and dictated the pace until the end. We could have won by a bigger margin, but getting the three points was the most important thing. We knew this victory would help us move up to second place, and we are happy about that. Now, our goal is to hold onto this position and push for the top spot.

- Can Imishli maintain second place?

- We are training hard to reach even higher than second place. It’s great that we’ve achieved this, but we have everything needed to maintain our level. We have a strong team.

- What do you think about the First Division? Are Gabala and Karvan your only real competitors?

- The First Division is a very competitive league. Every match is challenging, and details matter. Gabala and Karvan are our direct rivals for the title, but I don’t see them as our only competition. I respect all teams and prepare for each match with the same seriousness.

- How is life in Imishli? Do you live with your family?

- I live in Imishli, but my family is in Brazil. I have plans for the future, but for now, I am here alone. The city is small, and there aren’t many entertainment options, but I love it. I have made many friends here, and I am happy to play for Imishli and do what I love.

- How did your transfer to Imishli happen?

- My agent had players in Azerbaijan, and I had heard good things about the country. When the offer came, I saw it as a great opportunity for both personal and professional growth. Playing in the First Division is a step forward, and if everything goes well, I hope to compete in the Premier League.

- Do you think Imishli is ready for the Premier League in terms of infrastructure?

- Yes, I believe we have everything needed to play in the Premier League next season. Nothing is guaranteed yet, but we are working hard to make it happen. Imishli has a great stadium and passionate fans. If we reach the Premier League, I am sure the atmosphere here will be amazing. Our club president is ambitious, and I am confident he will build a strong structure for the team.

- If Imishli reaches the Premier League, do you think the club will keep you? Do you want to play in the top division?

- My job is to always help my team. If they want me in the Premier League, that would be fantastic. Of course, every player dreams of playing for a big team, but right now, my focus is on performing well and winning every match. The future will decide what happens, but I believe in my potential and hope to be noticed by bigger clubs.

- There are several Brazilian players in Azerbaijan. Who do you have a good relationship with? What do you think about Juninho’s transfer from Qarabag to Flamengo?

- I have a good relationship with the Brazilians in Araz-Nakhchivan and Kapaz forward Pachu. I also know some players from Turan Tovuz.

Regarding Juninho’s move to Flamengo, we are very happy for him. This transfer will bring more attention to Azerbaijani football. I wish him success and appreciate how he has helped raise Azerbaijan’s profile in the global football scene.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fixtures announced for the First Leg
17:10
Football

Fixtures announced for the First Leg

The schedule for the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal first-leg matches has been confirmed

Inshaatchi returns to Azerbaijani Championship after 30 years
16:33
Football

Inshaatchi returns to Azerbaijani Championship after 30 years

Inshaatchi was the first winner of the Azerbaijan Cup in 1992

Vali Gasimov: "The Opening of the Barcelona Academy in Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of our football"
16:24
Football

Vali Gasimov: "The Opening of the Barcelona Academy in Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of our football"

Gasimov shared his thoughts on the visit of Barcelona FC President Joan Laporta to Baku

De Bleeckere backs referee’s decision in Neftchi vs. Kapaz match
15:46
Football

De Bleeckere backs referee’s decision in Neftchi vs. Kapaz match

the chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank De Bleeckere, addressed the incidents

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

Fenerbahce eye Zira's striker Salifou Soumah
12:53
Football

Fenerbahce eye Zira's striker Salifou Soumah

Zira's Guinean striker Salifou Soumah continues to attract increasing interest from various clubs

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Top scorers of 2025 - LIST
1 March 11:59
Football

Top scorers of 2025 - LIST

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been announced
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season