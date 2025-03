The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A kicked off with a closely contested match, as Fiorentina faced Lecce, a team struggling in the relegation zone.

The match in Florence was decided by a single goal, Idman.biz reports.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 9th minute, and despite having a chance to extend their advantage in the second half through a penalty, they failed to convert.

Serie A – Round 27

February 28

23:45. Fiorentina 1-0 Lecce

Idman.biz