Vagif Javadov given deadline

Vagif Javadov’s position as head coach of Sumgayit FC is under threat due to the team’s continued poor performance.

According to Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports that the club management's confidence in Javadov has been steadily declining with each match.

A heavy defeat to Sabah in the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinals has further fueled the pressure. The 35-year-old coach has been given time until the upcoming league match against Kapaz. If Sumgayit fails to perform and lose again, Javadov is expected to be dismissed.

Currently, after 24 rounds, Sumgayit sits in 7th place with 22 points.

