They are ready to lead the U19 and U21 national teams - SURVEY

Currently, only the head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team has been confirmed, with Ilham Yadullayev at the helm. However, the U-19 and U-21 teams remain without a head coach, and it is expected that the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) will address this issue in upcoming Executive Committee meetings.

Idman.biz reports that Report reached out to several well-known Azerbaijani football experts to gather their opinions on the matter. In response to the survey, they expressed their readiness to take on the leadership of the U-19 and U-21 teams if invited by AFFA.

Mahmud Gurbanov: "Of course, if an offer comes, I will consider it. I have experience working with national teams and spent four years coaching youth players in Neftchi’s reserve team. If such an offer is made, I would certainly accept it."

Adil Shukurov: "Coaching a national team is a huge responsibility, especially now, when this responsibility has doubled. Since the removal of the foreign player limit, it has become more challenging for young players to get opportunities. Ensuring match practice for U-21 players and integrating U-19 players into the system are critical topics of discussion. If an offer comes, I would be willing to take on this responsibility. I have worked with national teams before and understand how things should be managed."

Arif Asadov: "I have coached the U-19 team twice before, working with players born in 1988-89, from which talents like Javid Huseynov, Elvin Mammadov, and Rahid Amirguliyev emerged. Later, I worked with the 1995-born generation, including Namik Alaskarov, Joshgun Diniyev, and Elvin Jamalov, who have made a name for themselves in Azerbaijani football. I also achieved results with U-19, leading the team to victory over Armenia and qualifying for the elite round for the first time. However, I wouldn’t want to return to U-19. The U-21 team, on the other hand, is more appealing since it is closer to the senior national team, allowing for better player development. However, without a concrete offer, I can’t make any statements."

Aftandil Hajiyev: "It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment, as I haven’t received any offers. I am satisfied with my current job. Right now, it’s important to assess the conditions in every situation. Coaching a national team is an honor for anyone."

