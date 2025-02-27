27 February 2025
EN

They are ready to lead the U19 and U21 national teams - SURVEY

Football
News
27 February 2025 18:00
12
They are ready to lead the U19 and U21 national teams - SURVEY

Currently, only the head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team has been confirmed, with Ilham Yadullayev at the helm. However, the U-19 and U-21 teams remain without a head coach, and it is expected that the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) will address this issue in upcoming Executive Committee meetings.

Idman.biz reports that Report reached out to several well-known Azerbaijani football experts to gather their opinions on the matter. In response to the survey, they expressed their readiness to take on the leadership of the U-19 and U-21 teams if invited by AFFA.

Mahmud Gurbanov: "Of course, if an offer comes, I will consider it. I have experience working with national teams and spent four years coaching youth players in Neftchi’s reserve team. If such an offer is made, I would certainly accept it."

Adil Shukurov: "Coaching a national team is a huge responsibility, especially now, when this responsibility has doubled. Since the removal of the foreign player limit, it has become more challenging for young players to get opportunities. Ensuring match practice for U-21 players and integrating U-19 players into the system are critical topics of discussion. If an offer comes, I would be willing to take on this responsibility. I have worked with national teams before and understand how things should be managed."

Arif Asadov: "I have coached the U-19 team twice before, working with players born in 1988-89, from which talents like Javid Huseynov, Elvin Mammadov, and Rahid Amirguliyev emerged. Later, I worked with the 1995-born generation, including Namik Alaskarov, Joshgun Diniyev, and Elvin Jamalov, who have made a name for themselves in Azerbaijani football. I also achieved results with U-19, leading the team to victory over Armenia and qualifying for the elite round for the first time. However, I wouldn’t want to return to U-19. The U-21 team, on the other hand, is more appealing since it is closer to the senior national team, allowing for better player development. However, without a concrete offer, I can’t make any statements."

Aftandil Hajiyev: "It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment, as I haven’t received any offers. I am satisfied with my current job. Right now, it’s important to assess the conditions in every situation. Coaching a national team is an honor for anyone."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Björn Kuipers: "Azerbaijanis should be proud of them"
18:17
Football

Björn Kuipers: "Azerbaijanis should be proud of them"

The Dutch expert praised the high level of organization
Björn Kuipers attends FIFA referee badge ceremony in Baku - PHOTO
17:03
Football

Björn Kuipers attends FIFA referee badge ceremony in Baku - PHOTO

A special FIFA referee badge presentation ceremony was held
Surprise call-up: Santos selects first league player for Azerbaijan national team
16:13
Football

Surprise call-up: Santos selects first league player for Azerbaijan national team

Fernando Santos has made a surprise selection for the upcoming friendly match against Belarus

Arif Asadov’s Favorites: "Sabail and Sumgayit are focused on the Premier League"
15:26
Football

Arif Asadov’s Favorites: "Sabail and Sumgayit are focused on the Premier League"

Former Azerbaijani national team coach Arif Asadov shared his insights with Idman.biz regarding the Azerbaijan Cup quarterfinal second-leg matches

Erik Ramos: "Year by year, Neftchi’s results keep getting worse" - INTERVIEW
14:59
Football

Erik Ramos: "Year by year, Neftchi’s results keep getting worse" - INTERVIEW

Former Neftchi player Erik Ramos shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview
The 10 best centre-backs in the world
13:30
Football

The 10 best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo magazine has ranked the world's best center-backs, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk taking the top spot

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
25 February 16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team