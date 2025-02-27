Juventus bow out of Italian Cup - VIDEO

The last semifinalist of the Italian Cup has been determined.

Juventus hosted Empoli in the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, leading to a penalty shootout. Empoli proved more precise from the spot, securing their place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the reigning cup holders, Juventus, saw their journey cut short earlier than expected.

Empoli will now face Bologna in the semifinals, while the other matchup will see Milan take on Inter.

Italian Cup – Quarterfinals

February 26

00:00. Juventus 1-1 Empoli (Penalties: 2-4)

Idman.biz