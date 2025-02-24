24 February 2025
Azerbaijan to face Latvia in unbeaten territory

24 February 2025 16:27
On June 7, the Azerbaijan national team will face Latvia for the sixth time in their history.

The two teams have met five times before, with Azerbaijan securing one win, one loss, and three draws, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, all three draws occurred in Riga, where Azerbaijan has never lost.

The team's only victory against Latvia in Riga came in 2018 (3-1), while their only defeat happened outside the Latvian capital—a 2022 friendly in Malta.

Azerbaijan's overall record against Latvia:
5 matches: 1 win, 3 draws, 1 loss
Goals scored: 5 | Goals conceded: 4

This upcoming match will once again take place in Riga, where Azerbaijan remains unbeaten in four encounters (1 win, 3 draws).

Head-to-head record:
August 19, 1997 – Riga Latvia 0-0 Azerbaijan
July 6, 2002 – Riga Latvia 0-0 Azerbaijan
June 6, 2004 – Riga Latvia 2-2 Azerbaijan
June 9, 2018 – Riga Latvia 1-3 Azerbaijan
March 29, 2022 – Malta Azerbaijan 0-1 Latvia

The venue and kickoff time for the June 7 match in Riga are yet to be confirmed.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

