15 April 2026
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Arne Slot warns Liverpool face difficult summer after losing stars for free

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15 April 2026 17:12
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Arne Slot warns Liverpool face difficult summer after losing stars for free

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted the club face a challenging transfer window after revealing that several key players have left or are set to leave as free agents, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the club’s transfer strategy, Slot said Liverpool would need to sell players before making new signings, highlighting financial constraints within their model. He confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are expected to depart on free transfers, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has already left under similar circumstances.

“In order to bring in new players, we will have to sell,” Slot said. “But we are losing Salah and Robertson on free transfers, and with Trent, that has already happened. As you know, this club must first recover money before it can spend again.”

The Dutch manager also warned that the upcoming summer window would be another test for Liverpool, pointing to the scale of outgoing transfers required in previous windows. He noted that last summer the club had to sell 10 to 11 players in order to sign five or six new ones.

Despite the difficulties, Slot expressed confidence in the club’s long-standing approach, insisting that the model has proven successful over time and can continue to deliver results if implemented correctly.

Idman.Biz
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