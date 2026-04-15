15 April 2026
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Azerbaijan beach soccer team win all five friendlies in Turkey

Beach football
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15 April 2026 13:16
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Azerbaijan beach soccer team win all five friendlies in Turkey

Azerbaijan’s national beach soccer team completed a perfect run of results during their training camp in Turkey, winning all five friendly matches as part of preparations for the upcoming European Championship, Idman.Biz reports.

Head coach Sahib Mammadov said the camp had been highly productive, with his side recording three victories against Moldova and two more against club side Alanyaspor. He stressed that one of the key objectives was to assess newly introduced young players within the squad.

“We had a very good training camp,” Mammadov said. “We achieved positive results in all matches, but more importantly, we were able to test young players and improve both physically and tactically. This process has been very beneficial for the team in terms of match practice as well”.

Looking ahead, Mammadov outlined the team’s ambitions for the European Championship, which will take place in Batumi, Georgia, in two months’ time. Azerbaijan will compete in Division B, where eight teams including hosts Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Malta, England and Norway will battle for promotion.

The coach made it clear that the main target is to win the tournament and secure a place in Division A, underlining growing expectations around the team’s progress on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
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