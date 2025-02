Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov has officially signed with Radomiak Radom, a club in Poland’s top division.

The Polish club’s press service confirmed the transfer, Idman.biz reports.

The 25-year-old forward has signed a contract valid until June 30, 2025, joining fellow Azerbaijani international Rahil Mammadov at the club.

Dadaşov recently parted ways with Turkish side Ankaragucu before making the move to Poland.





Idman.biz