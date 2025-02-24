Qarabag matches historic goal record with Zoubir's goal

Qarabag scored their 60th goal in the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season during their 1-1 draw against Sabah in Round XXIV.

Idman.biz reports that the goal was scored by Abdellah Zoubir.

This achievement equaled Qarabag’s historic record. The club had previously reached 60 goals in the 2003/04, 2021/22, and 2023/24 seasons after 24 matches. Last season, the number even rose to 61.

The record for the most goals in Azerbaijan's football history belongs to Kapaz. In the 1995/96 season, the Ganja club scored their 60th goal in just 17 matches.

Idman.biz