Azerbaijani national football player: “It is very difficult to play in such cold”

“The most important thing for us was to get points from the opponent at home, and we managed to do that.”

It was told by Vusala Seyfaddinova, a football player of Azerbaijani national football team, to Idman.biz.

She assessed the match against the Montenegro national team held in Baku as part of the 1st round of the League of Nations. According to Seyfaddinova, several factors separated her team from victory in the match that ended in a goalless draw: “We had losses and injuries from the main squad. On the other hand, the unfavorable weather conditions hindered us. The opponent is a team that creates quite a few problems because it is physically strong. Of course, it is very difficult to play in such cold, but we did our best.”

Azerbaijan national team, which is in Group 4 of League C, will play its next match away to the Lithuanian national team on April 4.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz