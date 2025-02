Champions League favorites have been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, Goal portal has announced the 10 main candidates for winning the trophy.

The list is headed by Spanish clubs. Barcelona is in 1st place, Real is in 2nd place.

1. Barcelona

2. Real

3. Liverpool

4. Inter

5. Bayer

6. Atletico

7. Bavaria

8. PSG

9. Arsenal

10. Aston Villa

Inthe 1/8 finals, Barcelona will face Benfica, and Real will face Atletico.

Idman.biz