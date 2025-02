The 26th round of Italy’s Serie A has officially begun.

Udinese claimed an away victory in their opening match, Idman.biz reports.

Facing Lecce on the road, Udinese needed just one goal to secure all three points. Luca converted a penalty in the 32nd minute, sealing the game’s fate.

Italy Serie A – Round 26

February 21

23:45. Lecce 0-1 Udinese

Idman.biz