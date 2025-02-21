21 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national team defender: "Our concern is about the absences"

Football
News
21 February 2025 15:49
27
"This is a very important match for us. We absolutely need to win. However, we have many absences, and several players are injured. Regardless, we have prepared well and hope for the best."

Idman.biz reports that Nigar Mirzaliyeva, a defender for Azerbaijan’s women's national football team, shared these thoughts in an interview with Sportal.az ahead of their UEFA Nations League C4 group opener against Montenegro in Baku.

"We have already played against Montenegro several times and won our last three matches against them. They are not a weak team and will also fight for victory. All our games against them have been intense. However, I believe we will come out on top in Baku. I trust and believe in our team. We will give our best and fight until the end. Hopefully, we will achieve the result we want," she stated.

Mirzaliyeva acknowledged that Montenegro will be motivated to take revenge for their previous losses but remained confident: "It’s normal for them to see this match as a chance to turn the tables. However, we have no reason to fear them. Our only concern, as I mentioned, is the absences in our squad. But we are fully focused on the game."

Today's match kicks off at 15:00.

