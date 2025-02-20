Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today, with the final eight second-leg matches determining the last teams to secure spots in the Round of 16.

The winners of these playoff ties will advance to face the teams that finished 1st to 8th in the league phase standings. The decisive return legs are scheduled for February 20, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, the draws for the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will take place on February 21.

UEFA Europa Conference League

Playoff Round – Second Leg Fixtures

February 20

21:45. Gent vs. Real Betis (First leg: 3-0)

21:45. Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Borac Banja Luka (First leg: 0-1)

21:45. Pafos vs. Omonia (First leg: 1-1)

21:45. Heidenheim vs. Copenhagen (First leg: 2-1)

00:00. Jagiellonia vs. Bačka Topola (First leg: 3-1)

00:00. APOEL vs. Celje (First leg: 2-2)

00:00. Panathinaikos vs. Víkingur (First leg: 1-2)

00:00. Shamrock Rovers vs. Molde (First leg: 1-0)

Idman.biz