Historic victory for PSG: French giants set new European record - VIDEO

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has made history with a record-breaking triumph in European competitions.

The Parisian club achieved their most dominant win ever in European tournaments by crushing Brest 7-0 in the second leg of the playoff round, Idman.biz reports.

This result surpasses PSG’s previous record, a 7-1 victory recorded twice—first against Gent in the 2001 Intertoto Cup and later against Celtic in the 2017 UEFA Champions League.

Notably, PSG’s all-time biggest win across all competitions dates back to January 1994, when they thrashed Cote-Chaude 10-0 in the French Cup.

