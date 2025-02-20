20 February 2025
Historic victory for PSG: French giants set new European record - VIDEO

Football
News
20 February 2025 09:51
15
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has made history with a record-breaking triumph in European competitions.

The Parisian club achieved their most dominant win ever in European tournaments by crushing Brest 7-0 in the second leg of the playoff round, Idman.biz reports.

This result surpasses PSG’s previous record, a 7-1 victory recorded twice—first against Gent in the 2001 Intertoto Cup and later against Celtic in the 2017 UEFA Champions League.

Notably, PSG’s all-time biggest win across all competitions dates back to January 1994, when they thrashed Cote-Chaude 10-0 in the French Cup.

