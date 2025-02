Kevin Medina, a defender for Qarabag, has received a two-match suspension following his red card in the Misli Premier League.

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee imposed the ban after Medina was sent off for a serious foul during Qarabag’s away match against Neftchi in Round 23, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to the suspension, Qarabag has been fined 1,500 AZN.

Idman.biz