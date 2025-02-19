19 February 2025
Who can beat Almeida – Qarabag’s passing king? - RESEARCH

Football
News
19 February 2025 14:01
29
After parting ways with Qarabag and returning to his homeland Brazil, midfielder Richard Almeida left the Misli Premier League as the most accurate passer.

Almeida played 7 matches this season, spending 420 minutes on the pitch, Idman.biz reports.

During this time, he completed 318 passes, 299 of which were accurate, resulting in an impressive 94.03% accuracy rate – the highest in the current league season.

As Almeida is no longer competing in Azerbaijan, this statistic will remain unchanged. The challenge now lies with other precise passers trying to surpass the Brazilian's benchmark.

Nijat Mammadzada (Sabail) and Sadig Mammadzada (Neftchi) follow with 93.75% accuracy, though each has only played 1 match.
Kevin Medina (Qarabag) is the highest-ranked regular starter, achieving 92.89% accuracy from 689 passes in 12 matches, 640 of which were accurate.

While Almeida ranks only 17th in long passes with 77.78% accuracy (21 accurate long balls), this category is largely led by players who have played fewer matches.
Among those with over 20 accurate long passes, Emmanuel Addai (80.49%) and Abdellah Zoubir (80%) from Qarabag have outperformed Almeyda.

Though Almeida’s legacy as Qarabag’s passing maestro is firmly established, players like Medina, Addai, and Zoubir are now vying to carry forward the precision standard he set.

