Santiago Giménez makes Champions League history

AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez has made Champions League history by becoming the first player to score both for and against the same team in a single season.

Idman.biz reports that the 23-year-old Mexican forward began the season with Feyenoord, scoring five goals for the Dutch side in the group stage. After joining AC Milan during the winter transfer window, Giménez found the net against his former club in the playoff second-leg match, which ended 1-1.

Since his move to Milan, Giménez has made five appearances, recording three goals and one assist across all competitions.

