Azerbaijani UEFA representative Orkhan Huseynzade has received a new appointment.

Idman.biz reports that Huseynzade will be on duty for a UEFA Europa League playoff match between Galatasaray (Turkiye) and AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands).

He has been designated as the UEFA representative for the match, which will take place on February 20 at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul.

