18 February 2025
EN

Rashad Sadygov on local coaches and Premier League expansion

Football
News
17 February 2025 18:12
51
Rashad Sadygov, the head coach of Zira, shared his thoughts on local coaches’ development and the recent decision to expand the Premier League in an interview with CBC Sport.

Sadygov emphasized that local coaches have been the most improved aspect of Azerbaijani football in recent years, Idman.biz reports.

He pointed to successful figures like Samir Abasov, Aykhan Abassov, Aftandil Hajiyev, Elmar Bakhshiyev, Javid Huseynov, and others who have achieved significant results with their teams, despite limited resources. He argued that these coaches' accomplishments should be valued, especially given the challenges they face compared to foreign coaches in the same league.

Sadygov also expressed his disappointment with the recent decision to increase the number of teams in the Premier League. While he acknowledged the growing competition in recent years, he admitted that he didn’t expect this change and wasn’t happy about it. He noted that the league had just begun to establish itself and the increase in teams might disrupt the momentum, which has been particularly felt in international competitions.

Idman.biz

