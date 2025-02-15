Arif Asadov: “The favorite in the Azerbaijani derby is Qarabag”

“I think Azerbaijani derby will be interesting.”

This was told by the former coach of the Azerbaijani national team Arif Asadov to Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the match between Neftchi and Qarabag to be held within the framework of the XXIII round of the Misli Premier League. Asadov, who wore the uniform of both teams, said that a surprise result is expected in the match: “There has always been a competition between these two clubs for the first places. Unfortunately, the positions of the teams in the tournament table are different at the moment. Qarabag is in the first place, and Neftchi is in the middle. Nevertheless, the performance of the Baku representative in recent games and the victories it has won indicate that the team is in high spirits. The fans are also showing great interest in this match.”

He also announced the favorite of the match: Although Qarabag experienced a temporary decline, the team is now in good shape. As for the result, of course, the favorite is the representative of Agdam, but the current situation of Neftchi, its principled nature and the fact that it plays at home create the possibility that it can take points from its opponent somewhere.

The match Neftchi - Qarabag will start on February 16 at 19:00.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz